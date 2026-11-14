Looking for a loyal, active friend in Middletown? These adoptable shepherd dogs are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Location: Middletown, NY

Middletown, NY Contact: (845) 361-1861

Turkey is a young shepherd mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, playtime, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Location: Middletown, NY

Middletown, NY Contact: (845) 361-1861

Ham is a male shepherd mix puppy with a soft tan-and-black coat. He’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Location: Middletown, NY

Middletown, NY Contact: (845) 361-1861

Stuffing is a sweet baby shepherd mix with a tan-and-black coat. She’s looking for a home that can guide her through puppyhood with structure and kindness.

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Pets Alive, Inc.

Location: Middletown, NY

Middletown, NY Contact: (845) 386-9738

Tater Tots is an adult German Shepherd mix, a great choice if you’d like to skip the tiny puppy stage. He’s ready for a home that enjoys walks, mental exercise, and a smart, devoted companion.

👉 Meet Tater Tots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Middletown, NY, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.