undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Shepherd Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Middletown NY
Looking for a loyal, active friend in Middletown? These adoptable shepherd dogs are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Turkey
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Middletown Humane Society
- Location: Middletown, NY
- Contact: (845) 361-1861
Turkey is a young shepherd mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, playtime, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ham
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Middletown Humane Society
- Location: Middletown, NY
- Contact: (845) 361-1861
Ham is a male shepherd mix puppy with a soft tan-and-black coat. He’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stuffing
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Middletown Humane Society
- Location: Middletown, NY
- Contact: (845) 361-1861
Stuffing is a sweet baby shepherd mix with a tan-and-black coat. She’s looking for a home that can guide her through puppyhood with structure and kindness.
👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tater Tots
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Pets Alive, Inc.
- Location: Middletown, NY
- Contact: (845) 386-9738
Tater Tots is an adult German Shepherd mix, a great choice if you’d like to skip the tiny puppy stage. He’s ready for a home that enjoys walks, mental exercise, and a smart, devoted companion.
👉 Meet Tater Tots and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Middletown, NY, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.