Kittens and one very special adult cat are waiting in Middletown, NY for homes of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these sweet cats would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Contact: (845) 361-1861

Mokie is a tiny gray tabby baby looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling, so he’ll need a family ready for kitten energy and care.

👉 Meet Mokie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Contact: (845) 361-1861

Fog is a sleek black baby girl who will brighten any home. She’s young and will need patient, loving people to help her learn the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Fog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Contact: (845) 361-1861

Rain is a tiger-striped baby with classic tabby markings. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good habits from the start.

👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Contact: (845) 361-1861

Snuggy is a fluffy longhaired gray tabby baby. With his soft coat, he’ll need regular brushing and a home that can keep up with kitten play and grooming.

👉 Meet Snuggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Contact: (845) 361-1861

Lucky is a medium-haired gray tabby boy hoping his name brings him a forever family. He’ll thrive with people who can give him toys, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Shelter: Middletown Humane Society

Contact: (845) 361-1861

Sunny is a tiger-striped boy whose future family can help him grow from a tiny kitten into a confident house cat. Kittens like Sunny do well with interactive play and safe indoor spaces.

👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Pets Alive, Inc.

Contact: (845) 386-9738

Meet Furby, a very sweet brown tabby girl. She was brought in as a stray from a housing complex. When she arrived, she had a rodent ulcer, which is actually an allergic reaction that caused swelling in her mouth. Thanks to the care from the vet techs and cat staff, the swelling has gone down a lot, and her natural beauty shines through. Her favorite thing is snuggling on a human’s lap, and she’s described as "the sweetest cat you will ever meet."

If you’re looking for a loving lap cat and want to give a second chance to a cat who’s already been through a lot, Furby could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Furby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Middletown, NY, please consider visiting Middletown Humane Society or Pets Alive, Inc. to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.