Middletown’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet. Here are a few good picks with clear pay and steady hours.

Employer: Hannaford

Hannaford Location: Middletown, NY (30 Tower Drive)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.30 per hour

Category: Front end / customer service

You’ll be on the front lines helping shoppers, bagging, doing price checks, and keeping the front of the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like talking to people, staying busy, and don’t mind some lifting and working in all kinds of weather while grabbing carts.

Employer: Hannaford

Hannaford Location: Middletown, NY (30 Tower Drive)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.30 per hour

Category: Grocery / stocking

This role is all about stocking shelves, rotating products, and helping customers find what they need in the aisles. Expect lots of walking, lifting, and some time in hot or cold areas while you keep the store looking full and organized.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1959

Location: 470 Route 211 E, Middletown, NY 10940

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 – $34.50 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)

(plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives) Category: Apparel / team leadership

You’ll lead the apparel area, helping customers on the sales floor and keeping racks and displays in order while guiding the team. Comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase options, paid time off, and access to Live Better U education programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.