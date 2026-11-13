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🏥 Middletown NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Middletown’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Observation / Short Stay Unit
- Employer: Garnet Health
- Location: Middletown, NY (Garnet Health Medical Center)
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay: $56.58 – $62.48 per hour
Work in the Clinical Decision/Observation unit, caring for short-stay patients in a fast-paced hospital setting. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of Med-Surg or Telemetry (or you’re a BSN new grad), hold an active NY RN license, and want strong clinical experience with clear support for ongoing training and certifications.
Psychiatric Technician – Behavioral Health Unit (BHU)
- Employer: Garnet Health
- Location: Middletown, NY (Garnet Health Medical Center)
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay: $27.08 – $33.65 per hour
Support patients on the Behavioral Health Unit under the direction of an RN. This role is hands-on with patient care and is a good step if you have a high school diploma (psych-related college a plus), 1 year in behavioral health or human services, and current BLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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