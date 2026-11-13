Middletown’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Garnet Health

Garnet Health Location: Middletown, NY (Garnet Health Medical Center)

(Garnet Health Medical Center) Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $56.58 – $62.48 per hour

Work in the Clinical Decision/Observation unit, caring for short-stay patients in a fast-paced hospital setting. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of Med-Surg or Telemetry (or you’re a BSN new grad), hold an active NY RN license, and want strong clinical experience with clear support for ongoing training and certifications.

Employer: Garnet Health

Garnet Health Location: Middletown, NY (Garnet Health Medical Center)

(Garnet Health Medical Center) Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $27.08 – $33.65 per hour

Support patients on the Behavioral Health Unit under the direction of an RN. This role is hands-on with patient care and is a good step if you have a high school diploma (psych-related college a plus), 1 year in behavioral health or human services, and current BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.