🏥 Middletown, NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with Garnet Health and a few big names all hiring. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or support roles, there’s a solid mix of bedside, office, and even hybrid work here.

Employer: Garnet Health / Garnet Health Medical Center

Garnet Health / Garnet Health Medical Center Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $444,422 – $493,973 annually

High-level surgical role covering trauma and acute care at the region’s leading health system. You’ll work closely with a full care team and also serve as a clinical educator for staff.

Employer: Garnet Health Medical Center / Garnet Health Doctors

Location: Middletown, NY & Harris, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $297,082 – $348,445 annually

Mix of inpatient, outpatient, consult liaison, and telepsych options in a modern, multi-site behavioral health program. Board-eligible or board-certified psychiatrists (including new grads) can also tap into teaching and GME leadership opportunities.

Employer: Garnet Health

Location: Middletown, NY (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,727 – $97,159 annually

RN role focused on quality, patient safety, and regulatory compliance, with the flexibility of hybrid remote work. Great fit if you like data, performance improvement, and system-wide impact more than bedside care.

Employer: Garnet Health Medical Center – Middletown

Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $27.08 – $27.89 per hour

Hands-on patient care on a medical-surgical unit under RN/LPN supervision. Good option if you’ve completed a Nursing Assistant program or early RN/LPN clinicals and want hospital experience.

Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers

Location: Middletown, NY (travels to Goshen & Monroe)

Type: Not stated (dental assistant role)

Not stated (dental assistant role) Salary: Not listed

Orthodontic assistant position supporting multiple offices, ideal if you have 2–3 years dental and 1–3 years ortho experience. Expect a fast-paced schedule, chairside assisting, sterilization, and some front-desk support.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.95 – $24.21 per hour

Support vets with exams and procedures, including handling pets 50+ lbs. Comes with a big benefits package, including medical, retirement plans, mental health support, and wellness plans for your own pets.

Employer: Community Home Health Care

Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time (private duty)

Full-time or Part-time (private duty) Salary: $36.00 – $38.00 per hour

One-on-one home care for a 2-year-old with vent, oxygen, nebulizer, and G-tube, with 10–12 hour day and overnight shifts. Includes a $500 sign-on bonus, strong benefits, and steady hours if you like focused, family-centered care.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.