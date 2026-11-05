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🏥 Middletown, NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with Garnet Health and a few big names all hiring. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or support roles, there’s a solid mix of bedside, office, and even hybrid work here.
Trauma and Acute Care Surgeon
- Employer: Garnet Health / Garnet Health Medical Center
- Location: Middletown, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $444,422 – $493,973 annually
High-level surgical role covering trauma and acute care at the region’s leading health system. You’ll work closely with a full care team and also serve as a clinical educator for staff.
Psychiatrist (In-patient / Out-patient / Consult Liaison / Telepsych)
- Employer: Garnet Health Medical Center / Garnet Health Doctors
- Location: Middletown, NY & Harris, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $297,082 – $348,445 annually
Mix of inpatient, outpatient, consult liaison, and telepsych options in a modern, multi-site behavioral health program. Board-eligible or board-certified psychiatrists (including new grads) can also tap into teaching and GME leadership opportunities.
Quality Regulatory Coordinator – HYBRID REMOTE
- Employer: Garnet Health
- Location: Middletown, NY (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,727 – $97,159 annually
RN role focused on quality, patient safety, and regulatory compliance, with the flexibility of hybrid remote work. Great fit if you like data, performance improvement, and system-wide impact more than bedside care.
Nursing Assistant – 4 NORTH MS
- Employer: Garnet Health Medical Center – Middletown
- Location: Middletown, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $27.08 – $27.89 per hour
Hands-on patient care on a medical-surgical unit under RN/LPN supervision. Good option if you’ve completed a Nursing Assistant program or early RN/LPN clinicals and want hospital experience.
Orthodontics Dental Assistant
- Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers
- Location: Middletown, NY (travels to Goshen & Monroe)
- Type: Not stated (dental assistant role)
- Salary: Not listed
Orthodontic assistant position supporting multiple offices, ideal if you have 2–3 years dental and 1–3 years ortho experience. Expect a fast-paced schedule, chairside assisting, sterilization, and some front-desk support.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Middletown, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.95 – $24.21 per hour
Support vets with exams and procedures, including handling pets 50+ lbs. Comes with a big benefits package, including medical, retirement plans, mental health support, and wellness plans for your own pets.
LPN for Private Duty (Peds Case)
- Employer: Community Home Health Care
- Location: Middletown, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (private duty)
- Salary: $36.00 – $38.00 per hour
One-on-one home care for a 2-year-old with vent, oxygen, nebulizer, and G-tube, with 10–12 hour day and overnight shifts. Includes a $500 sign-on bonus, strong benefits, and steady hours if you like focused, family-centered care.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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