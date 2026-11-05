🛒 Middletown, NY Retail Jobs with Multiple $16–$20/hr Openings

Middletown’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring today.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Part-time, hourly

Starting pay: $16.50/hr

Help lead the crew, wow customers, and sometimes act as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience, can work a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends), and like a fast, fun discount retail vibe.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $16.00–$22.00/hr (plus potential bonuses/premiums)

(plus potential bonuses/premiums) Support pro auto customers at the installer counter, oversee delivery drivers, and keep orders moving on time. Great if you have a strong mechanics background, like problem-solving, and want benefits like PTO, 401(k) with contributions, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Splash Car Wash / Splash Management Group

Splash Car Wash / Splash Management Group Location: Middletown, NY

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: $20.00/hr + weekly commission

Greet customers, recommend wash packages, and keep the line moving with a smile. No experience needed, and there are advancement paths into management plus strong perks like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and free car washes.

If one of these feels right, apply soon and get your next paycheck coming from right here in Middletown.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.