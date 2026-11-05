⚠️ Nov. 4, 2026 Planning Board meeting canceled

⚠️ Middletown Planning Board meeting on Nov. 4 canceled

The Middletown Township Planning Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, 2026 has been canceled due to a lack of quorum.

If you had a matter scheduled to be heard at this meeting, it will be taken up at a future Planning Board meeting instead.

You don’t need to go to Town Hall on Nov. 4 for this meeting. Updated meeting information will be posted on the Middletown Township website as soon as it’s available.

This notice is just to let you know about the cancellation and rescheduling; the Township notes they apologize for any inconvenience.