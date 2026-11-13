Middletown’s restaurant and senior living scene is busy right now, with several spots hiring front-of-house help. Good mix of flexible hours, steady shifts, and chances to grow.

Employer: Meadowcrest at Middletown (Vantage Point Retirement Living)

Meadowcrest at Middletown (Vantage Point Retirement Living) Location: Middletown, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime server role in a senior living community—no late nights, flexible scheduling, and a positive, team-focused setting. Offers competitive pay, benefits (medical, dental, vision), PTO including your birthday, and 401k with match for eligible staff.

Employer: Red Robin (Franchise location)

(Franchise location) Location: Middletown, DE

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Salary: Not listed

Front-door role at a busy, full-service burger restaurant with a fun, high-energy vibe. Great fit if you’re at least 16, organized, and like talking with people; offers flexible hours, a lively workplace, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Randazzo’s Trattoria

Location: Middletown, DE

Type: Not listed (in-person, long-term)

Not listed (in-person, long-term) Pay: From $5.00/hour (likely plus tips)

Family-style Italian spot looking for experienced servers who can handle a fast-paced, team-focused dining room. Long-term role (not seasonal) with weekend shifts, where you’ll use your serving skills, POS experience, and multitasking to keep guests happy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and pay often get worked out once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.