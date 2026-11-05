🏥 Middletown, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Middletown’s healthcare scene is growing fast, from in-home visits to therapy and sports rehab. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build your career close to home.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Middletown, DE (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

Conduct 60-minute adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities. Flexible scheduling 7 days a week, 8 AM–7 PM, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and strong training support make this ideal if you want autonomy and extra income on your own schedule.

Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance

Location: New Castle County (Middletown/New Castle area, DE)

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $10,000 sign-on bonus, high-compensation revenue sharing model, competitive salary

Lead a busy outpatient ortho/sports PT clinic focused on evidence-based care. You’ll direct patient treatment, oversee staff, and enjoy strong CEU support, PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and advancement as this 10-location group keeps growing.

Employer: Resilient Kids Child & Family Therapy

Location: Downtown Middletown, DE

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $49,000–$55,000/year at baseline; up to $70,000 with fuller caseload

Perfect for new grads and early-career therapists who want strong support. Work mostly in-office (with one telehealth day), see kids and families, and get weekly paid supervision, paid documentation time, a large referral waitlist, health insurance, PTO, and up to $2,000 for specialty training—with no non-compete and no supervision repayment.

(Alternate listing with the same role and employer is also on Indeed if you prefer to apply there.)

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.