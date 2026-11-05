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🏥 Middletown, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Middletown’s healthcare scene is growing fast, from in-home visits to therapy and sports rehab. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build your career close to home.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Middletown, DE (in-home visits)
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)
Conduct 60-minute adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities. Flexible scheduling 7 days a week, 8 AM–7 PM, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and strong training support make this ideal if you want autonomy and extra income on your own schedule.
PT Clinic Director – New Castle County
- Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
- Location: New Castle County (Middletown/New Castle area, DE)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Perks: $10,000 sign-on bonus, high-compensation revenue sharing model, competitive salary
Lead a busy outpatient ortho/sports PT clinic focused on evidence-based care. You’ll direct patient treatment, oversee staff, and enjoy strong CEU support, PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and advancement as this 10-location group keeps growing.
Pre-Licensed Child & Family Therapist (LMSW, LACMH, LAMFT)
- Employer: Resilient Kids Child & Family Therapy
- Location: Downtown Middletown, DE
- Type: Full-time, W-2
- Pay: $49,000–$55,000/year at baseline; up to $70,000 with fuller caseload
Perfect for new grads and early-career therapists who want strong support. Work mostly in-office (with one telehealth day), see kids and families, and get weekly paid supervision, paid documentation time, a large referral waitlist, health insurance, PTO, and up to $2,000 for specialty training—with no non-compete and no supervision repayment.
(Alternate listing with the same role and employer is also on Indeed if you prefer to apply there.)
- Indeed link: Pre-Licensed Child & Family Therapist
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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