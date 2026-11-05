🛒 Middletown, DE Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Middletown’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for front-line roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3802

Walmart Supercenter Location: Middletown, DE (705 Middletown Warwick Rd)

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Part-Time , Mid-Shift & Closing

, Why it’s interesting: Greet shoppers, help them find what they need, and keep home goods displays looking sharp. Walmart offers a wide benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Live Better U, which can cover tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)

Location: Middletown, DE

Pay: Starting at $15/hour with scheduled increases (180 days, 1 year, then every 6 months)

with scheduled increases (180 days, 1 year, then every 6 months) Type: Full-Time , evenings & weekends (set schedule listed in posting)

, evenings & weekends (set schedule listed in posting) Why it’s interesting: Front-desk role helping members, giving tours, answering questions, and keeping the gym clean and welcoming. Perks include PTO for all employees, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health/dental/vision options, company-paid basic life and short-term disability, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Middletown, DE

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed) Type: Part-Time , varied hours/days

, varied hours/days Why it’s interesting: Behind-the-scenes role focused on price accuracy—updating tags, signs, and weekly ad prices across the store. Sprouts offers DailyPay (access earnings before payday), store discount, vacation and sick time plans, 401(k) with company match, and growth opportunities in a fast-growing natural foods chain.

If one of these fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.