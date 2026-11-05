🍽️ Middletown, DE Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant Roles Open Now

Middletown’s food scene is busy and growing, with late-night spots and family favorites all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and working with people, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Wonder

Wonder Location: Middletown, DE (Middletown Warwick)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $17.00/hr + $2.00/hr overnight premium (12:00 AM–5:00 AM)

Help bring menus from Michelin-starred and celebrity chefs to life in a fast-paced, modern restaurant. Perks include free meal during shift, employee discount, 1.5x pay on company holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with HSA match, employer-paid life insurance, and chances to grow into Trainer and Supervisor roles. Overnight shifts generally run between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM, and you’ll rotate between cooking, guest service, and keeping the restaurant spotless.

Employer: Chili's

Chili's Location: Middletown, DE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,000 – $70,000 yearly

Lead a busy casual-dining restaurant where the focus is on fun, teamwork, and strong guest service. You’ll run shifts, coach and develop the team, manage costs, hire and train staff, and drive guest engagement while keeping food quality and safety on point.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 4416 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown, DE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role at a busy pizza shop, helping run the store day-to-day. You’ll operate equipment, prep food, handle phone and online orders, manage inventory and paperwork, and help with deliveries and store cleanliness, using both people skills and quick math.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.