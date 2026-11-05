🎓 Middletown, DE Teaching Roles with Multiple Openings

Middletown’s education scene is busy right now, with options in both early childhood and K–12 support. If you like helping kids learn and grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Enwisen Consulting Services (for Sylvan Learning )

Enwisen Consulting Services (for ) Location: Middletown, DE (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Work with students from pre-K through 12th grade using Sylvan’s proven programs. You’ll prep lessons, track progress, and keep kids motivated with a structured curriculum and ongoing training.

Employer: Enwisen LLC (for Sylvan Learning )

Enwisen LLC (for ) Location: Middletown, DE (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Part-time role focused on reading and writing support for K–12 students. Good fit if you have a 4-year degree and some teaching experience and want flexible hours with a set curriculum and training.

Employer: Cadence Education

Location: Middletown, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.70 – $19.70 per hour

Support multiple classrooms in an early childhood setting, helping with curriculum, play, and daily routines. Full-time staff get benefits like 50% childcare discount, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and professional development.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.