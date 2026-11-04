🏥 Middletown, DE Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Middletown, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.01 – $31.05 per hour

Work inside an Amazon facility as part of the Workplace Health & Safety team. You’ll give first aid, support injured workers, help with safety training, and keep medical records up to date. Requires BLS plus EMT/Paramedic or Athletic Trainer certification.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Middletown, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.00 – $56.00 per hour (based on location and experience)

Dialysis clinic role for RNs in an outpatient setting, caring for patients with end stage kidney disease. You’ll handle assessments, hemodialysis treatments, meds, and patient education, with a clear clinical advancement path and a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave).

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Location: Middletown, DE (and surrounding areas in Delaware)

Type: Part-time / Flexible hours (listed as internship)

(listed as internship) Pay: $16.75 per hour

Provide in‑home support so seniors and people with disabilities can stay independent. Flexible scheduling, daily pay (select positions), mileage and travel time pay, vacation (even for part‑time), 401(k) options, and quick start after orientation. Must be 18+ with 75 hours of HHA training or in‑home care experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.