📅 Jazz night with Lafayette Gilchrist in Middletown

Jazz pianist and composer Lafayette Gilchrist is performing at The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center, 9 Pleasant Street, Middletown, CT 06457, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Gilchrist’s music blends many styles — from classic stride piano and free jazz to hip-hop, funk, and D.C.’s go-go sound. He recently joined the Sun Ra Arkestra and released an album, Move with Love, with his band The New Volcanoes. His work has appeared on HBO shows The Wire, Treme, and The Deuce, and he has performed with artists like Cassandra Wilson, Macy Gray, and David Murray.

If you’re into jazz or adventurous live music, mark your calendar and head to The Buttonwood Tree for this show.