📅 Community concert: GMChorale presents Saint Nicolas

GMChorale is putting on a special concert at Middletown High School on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

The program includes:

Movements from Elaine Hagenberg’s “Illuminare” – Splendor, Caritas (Love), and Nox (Night), accompanied by GMChorale’s chamber orchestra Harmonia

– Splendor, Caritas (Love), and Nox (Night), accompanied by GMChorale’s chamber orchestra The world premiere of Thomas Brand’s “Sing On!” , written for GMChorale’s 50th Anniversary in 2027

of Thomas Brand’s , written for GMChorale’s Benjamin Britten’s cantata “Saint Nicolas, Op. 42”, featuring parts for children and adults, both amateur and professional

Thomas Brand is Director of the Elm City Girls’ Choir and Saecula Singers, and his new piece celebrates the power of song and shared human experience.

If you enjoy choral or orchestral music, mark your calendar and head to Middletown High School for this community-focused performance.