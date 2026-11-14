📅 Jazz night in Middletown: Lafayette Gilchrist live

Jazz pianist and composer Lafayette Gilchrist is performing at The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center, 9 Pleasant Street, Middletown, CT 06457, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Gilchrist’s music blends many styles — from classic stride piano and vigorous swing to funk, hip-hop, and D.C.’s go-go sound. His work has been featured on HBO shows The Wire, Treme, and The Deuce, and he recently joined the Sun Ra Arkestra and released an album, Move with Love, with his band The New Volcanoes.

If you’re into jazz or just want a unique night out close to home, mark your calendar and head to The Buttonwood Tree for this show.