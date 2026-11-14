📅 Community concert: Britten’s Saint Nicolas in Middletown

GMChorale is putting on a special concert at Middletown High School on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

The program includes:

Movements from Elaine Hagenberg’s “Illuminare” – Splendor, Caritas (Love), and Nox (Night), with GMChorale’s chamber orchestra Harmonia

– Splendor, Caritas (Love), and Nox (Night), with GMChorale’s chamber orchestra The world premiere of Thomas Brand’s “Sing On!” , written for GMChorale’s 50th Anniversary in 2027

of Thomas Brand’s , written for GMChorale’s Benjamin Britten’s cantata “Saint Nicolas, Op. 42”, featuring parts for children and adults, both amateur and professional

“Sing On!” celebrates the power of song and honors diverse faiths, values, and spiritual backgrounds, focusing on shared human experience.

If you enjoy choral music or want a community-friendly concert that includes both kids and adults, mark your calendar for November 15 at 4:00 p.m. at Middletown High School.