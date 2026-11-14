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Middletown
📅 GMChorale concert with world premiere on Nov. 15
2 days ago
📅 Community concert: Britten’s Saint Nicolas in Middletown
GMChorale is putting on a special concert at Middletown High School on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.
The program includes:
- Movements from Elaine Hagenberg’s “Illuminare” – Splendor, Caritas (Love), and Nox (Night), with GMChorale’s chamber orchestra Harmonia
- The world premiere of Thomas Brand’s “Sing On!”, written for GMChorale’s 50th Anniversary in 2027
- Benjamin Britten’s cantata “Saint Nicolas, Op. 42”, featuring parts for children and adults, both amateur and professional
“Sing On!” celebrates the power of song and honors diverse faiths, values, and spiritual backgrounds, focusing on shared human experience.
If you enjoy choral music or want a community-friendly concert that includes both kids and adults, mark your calendar for November 15 at 4:00 p.m. at Middletown High School.
More Info: Calendar • GMChorale to Present Benjamin Britton’s...
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