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🍽️ Middletown CT Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Middletown’s food scene is busy, from downtown spots to senior living and healthcare dining. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
WAITER/WAITRESS (On Call)
- Employer: Unidine
- Location: Luther Ridge – 624–628 Congdon Street West, Middletown, CT
- Type: Part-time, on call
- Pay: $16.50–$18.00 per hour
On-call serving role in a senior living setting, taking orders and delivering meals in the dining room. Good fit if you have previous serving experience, want flexible hours, and like a steady, team-based environment with access to benefits for part-time staff.
PATIENT DINING ASSOCIATE (On Call)
- Employer: Unidine
- Location: Luther Ridge – 624–628 Congdon Street West, Middletown, CT
- Type: Part-time, on call
- Pay: $16.50–$18.00 per hour
Support patients with meal choices, assemble trays, and deliver/pick up meals on the units. This role blends hospitality and patient care, and works well if you’re detail-oriented, can follow diet guidelines, and want healthcare experience without a clinical license.
Bartender
- Employer: Luce Restaurant
- Location: Downtown Middletown, CT
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $9.00–$10.00 per hour + tips
Busy, long-time downtown restaurant looking for an experienced, high-energy bartender with strong cocktail and spirits knowledge. Great if you like a lively bar scene, enjoy talking with guests, and can handle evenings and weekends.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedules and exact duties often get worked out in the interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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