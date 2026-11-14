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🏥 Middletown, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible & Per Diem Roles
Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, the state, and home care agencies are all hiring. Lots of per diem and flexible roles, plus a few higher-level clinical and leadership spots.
Non-Invasive Cardiologist
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services (Heart & Vascular Institute partner)
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide the full scope of non‑invasive cardiology with access to advanced imaging, inpatient consults, and a strong referral network. Good fit if you’re board-certified/eligible and want a mix of hospital and outpatient work with solid clinical support.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Per Diem
- Employer: Affirmed Home Care
- Location: Based in New Haven, CT (serving the region)
- Type: Per diem / Part-time
- Salary: $40/hour
One‑on‑one home care with flexible day and overnight shifts, weekly direct deposit, and driving/referral bonuses. Great if you have CT LPN license plus trach/vent and G‑tube experience and want control over your schedule.
Clinician (LMSW, LPCA, LMFT) – Per Diem
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Rushford Center
- Location: 1250 Silver St, Middletown, CT
- Type: Listed as Full-time, per diem role
- Salary: Not listed
Work on an interdisciplinary team providing assessments, therapy, crisis work, and discharge planning in a leading addiction and mental health setting. Ideal for master’s‑level clinicians (LMSW, LPC‑A, LMFT‑A, or CADC) looking for strong benefits and growth.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In‑Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Middletown, CT (travel in the area)
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Per assessment, approx. $90–$115/visit (monthly averages $1,800–$11,500 based on volume)
Do 60‑minute in‑home adult/geriatric assessments with very flexible self‑scheduled hours (7 days a week, 8am–7pm). Good for NPs who like autonomy, mileage reimbursement, and the option to ramp up or down.
Psychiatrist – Adult Inpatient (Contract)
- Employer: Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
- Locations: Connecticut Valley Hospital, River Valley Services, Whiting Forensic – all in Middletown, CT
- Type: Full-time contract (4–6 months, possible extension)
- Salary: $300/hour + malpractice included
Weekday‑only inpatient psychiatry (no nights, weekends, or call) with full team support. Great if you’re an experienced, CT‑licensed adult psychiatrist looking for high hourly pay and predictable hours.
Physical Therapy Assistant – Inpatient
- Employer: Middlesex Health
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Department: Physical Therapy Inpatient
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: $29.53–$42.82/hour
Provide PT treatments under a licensed PT for a variety of inpatient diagnoses. Nice option if you’re a licensed PTA looking for per diem hours plus access to education support and loan relief programs.
Psychiatrist (Per Diem) – Outpatient Young Adult
- Employer: State of Connecticut – DMHAS, River Valley Services
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Type: Per diem (state also open to full-time/part-time interest)
- Salary: Not listed
Per diem outpatient psychiatry with a flexible Monday–Friday schedule serving ages 18–26. Good fit if you want mission‑driven work, a collegial team, and the option to explore more permanent state roles.
Ultrasonographer
- Employer: Middlesex Health
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Department: Radiology Ultrasound
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: $39.28–$60.88/hour
Perform a wide range of ultrasound exams, including interventional and OR work, in a Magnet‑designated hospital. Best for ARDMS‑certified techs who can flex their schedule and are willing to obtain breast certification within a year.
Full-Time LPN Supervisor
- Employer: Benchmark Senior Living
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7:30am–3:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and mentor Resident Care Assistants while providing hands‑on nursing care in a senior living community. Great if you’re an LPN who enjoys leadership, day shifts, and building long‑term relationships with residents.
Occupational Therapist – Behavioral Health
- Employer: Middlesex Health
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Department: Occupational Therapy North 7 / Behavioral Health
- Type: Per diem
- Salary: $41.60–$62.40/hour
Provide OT services on a behavioral health unit, including care planning, home exercise programs, and program development. Ideal for licensed OTs who like psych/behavioral health and want flexible per diem work.
Behavioral Health Unit Supervisor
- Employer: State of Connecticut – DMHAS, Connecticut Valley Hospital
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Unit: Merritt 3AB inpatient rehab (co‑occurring SUD + mental health)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee a multi‑shift inpatient rehab unit, supervise a multidisciplinary team, and ensure quality care and compliance with 3.7R/1115 Waiver standards. Strong match for licensed behavioral health or RN leaders with solid inpatient and supervisory experience.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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