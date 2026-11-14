Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, the state, and home care agencies are all hiring. Lots of per diem and flexible roles, plus a few higher-level clinical and leadership spots.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services (Heart & Vascular Institute partner)

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services (Heart & Vascular Institute partner) Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide the full scope of non‑invasive cardiology with access to advanced imaging, inpatient consults, and a strong referral network. Good fit if you’re board-certified/eligible and want a mix of hospital and outpatient work with solid clinical support.

Employer: Affirmed Home Care

Location: Based in New Haven, CT (serving the region)

Based in (serving the region) Type: Per diem / Part-time

Salary: $40/hour

One‑on‑one home care with flexible day and overnight shifts, weekly direct deposit, and driving/referral bonuses. Great if you have CT LPN license plus trach/vent and G‑tube experience and want control over your schedule.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Rushford Center

Location: 1250 Silver St, Middletown, CT

Type: Listed as Full-time , per diem role

Listed as , per diem role Salary: Not listed

Work on an interdisciplinary team providing assessments, therapy, crisis work, and discharge planning in a leading addiction and mental health setting. Ideal for master’s‑level clinicians (LMSW, LPC‑A, LMFT‑A, or CADC) looking for strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Middletown, CT (travel in the area)

(travel in the area) Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Per assessment, approx. $90–$115/visit (monthly averages $1,800–$11,500 based on volume)

Do 60‑minute in‑home adult/geriatric assessments with very flexible self‑scheduled hours (7 days a week, 8am–7pm). Good for NPs who like autonomy, mileage reimbursement, and the option to ramp up or down.

Employer: Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

Locations: Connecticut Valley Hospital, River Valley Services, Whiting Forensic – all in Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time contract (4–6 months, possible extension)

Salary: $300/hour + malpractice included

Weekday‑only inpatient psychiatry (no nights, weekends, or call) with full team support. Great if you’re an experienced, CT‑licensed adult psychiatrist looking for high hourly pay and predictable hours.

Employer: Middlesex Health

Location: Middletown, CT

Department: Physical Therapy Inpatient

Physical Therapy Inpatient Type: Per diem

Salary: $29.53–$42.82/hour

Provide PT treatments under a licensed PT for a variety of inpatient diagnoses. Nice option if you’re a licensed PTA looking for per diem hours plus access to education support and loan relief programs.

Employer: State of Connecticut – DMHAS, River Valley Services

Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Per diem (state also open to full-time/part-time interest)

(state also open to full-time/part-time interest) Salary: Not listed

Per diem outpatient psychiatry with a flexible Monday–Friday schedule serving ages 18–26. Good fit if you want mission‑driven work, a collegial team, and the option to explore more permanent state roles.

Employer: Middlesex Health

Location: Middletown, CT

Department: Radiology Ultrasound

Radiology Ultrasound Type: Per diem

Salary: $39.28–$60.88/hour

Perform a wide range of ultrasound exams, including interventional and OR work, in a Magnet‑designated hospital. Best for ARDMS‑certified techs who can flex their schedule and are willing to obtain breast certification within a year.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:30am–3:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Lead and mentor Resident Care Assistants while providing hands‑on nursing care in a senior living community. Great if you’re an LPN who enjoys leadership, day shifts, and building long‑term relationships with residents.

Employer: Middlesex Health

Location: Middletown, CT

Department: Occupational Therapy North 7 / Behavioral Health

Occupational Therapy North 7 / Behavioral Health Type: Per diem

Salary: $41.60–$62.40/hour

Provide OT services on a behavioral health unit, including care planning, home exercise programs, and program development. Ideal for licensed OTs who like psych/behavioral health and want flexible per diem work.

Employer: State of Connecticut – DMHAS, Connecticut Valley Hospital

Location: Middletown, CT

Unit: Merritt 3AB inpatient rehab (co‑occurring SUD + mental health)

Merritt 3AB inpatient rehab (co‑occurring SUD + mental health) Type: Full-time, 40 hours (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm) Salary: Not listed

Oversee a multi‑shift inpatient rehab unit, supervise a multidisciplinary team, and ensure quality care and compliance with 3.7R/1115 Waiver standards. Strong match for licensed behavioral health or RN leaders with solid inpatient and supervisory experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.