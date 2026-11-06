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🏥 Middletown, CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to specialty clinics and even vet care. If you’re licensed and ready to grow, there are several solid options right now.
Outpatient Physical Therapist
- Employer: Middlesex Health
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Type: Full-time, days (1st shift)
- Salary: $41.60–$62.40/hour
Work in Physical Rehab – Outpatient with a steady 40-hour week and day schedule. You’ll create care plans, oversee PTAs, and use your PT license in a hospital setting with tuition reimbursement, student loan relief, CE support, and strong benefits.
Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in companion animal general practice and emergency care. You’ll assist with exams, surgery, dentistry, triage, and client education in a fast-paced, pet-focused clinic using modern equipment.
Unit Manager (RN)
- Employer: National Health Care Associates – Water’s Edge
- Location: 111 Church Street, Middletown, CT 06457
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: $50.00–$55.00/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus
Lead a nursing unit in a long-term care/rehab setting, managing staff, care plans, and daily operations. Comes with competitive benefits, a 10% defined contribution retirement plan, training, and leadership growth.
Pediatric Clinic Director & Investing Partner (PT, OT, or SLP)
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Connecticut (clinic site to be chosen; start-up clinic)
- Type: Full-time leadership + treating clinician
- Salary: $84,513–$126,770/year + bonus, equity, student loan repayment, relocation assistance
Unique chance to open and co-build a new pediatric therapy clinic (PT/OT/SLP) with Ivy’s full business support. You’ll direct operations, treat patients, hire your team, and build equity, with benefits starting in 30 days, 401(k) match, CEU support, generous PTO, and more.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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