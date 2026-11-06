🏥 Middletown, CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Middletown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to specialty clinics and even vet care. If you’re licensed and ready to grow, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Middlesex Health

Middlesex Health Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time, days (1st shift)

Salary: $41.60–$62.40/hour

Work in Physical Rehab – Outpatient with a steady 40-hour week and day schedule. You’ll create care plans, oversee PTAs, and use your PT license in a hospital setting with tuition reimbursement, student loan relief, CE support, and strong benefits.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in companion animal general practice and emergency care. You’ll assist with exams, surgery, dentistry, triage, and client education in a fast-paced, pet-focused clinic using modern equipment.

Employer: National Health Care Associates – Water’s Edge

Location: 111 Church Street, Middletown, CT 06457

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)

Salary: $50.00–$55.00/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Lead a nursing unit in a long-term care/rehab setting, managing staff, care plans, and daily operations. Comes with competitive benefits, a 10% defined contribution retirement plan, training, and leadership growth.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Connecticut (clinic site to be chosen; start-up clinic)

Type: Full-time leadership + treating clinician

Salary: $84,513–$126,770/year + bonus, equity, student loan repayment, relocation assistance

Unique chance to open and co-build a new pediatric therapy clinic (PT/OT/SLP) with Ivy’s full business support. You’ll direct operations, treat patients, hire your team, and build equity, with benefits starting in 30 days, 401(k) match, CEU support, generous PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.