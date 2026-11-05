🚌 Middletown, CT Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Middletown’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move or working with trucks and trailers, these transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time, Regional

Salary: About $90,000/year average, plus bonus plan up to $10,000

Drive for a single dedicated customer, enjoy weekly home time, and get paid through an activity-based plan that can boost your income. Includes safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: Estuary Transit District (River Valley Transit)

Estuary Transit District (River Valley Transit) Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Drive local routes that serve Middlesex County residents and help people get to work, school, and medical appointments. No CDL needed—just a CT license with F (or similar) endorsement, plus Teamsters-level health, dental, vision, employer-paid retirement, life insurance, and generous PTO.

Employer: Estuary Transit District (River Valley Transit)

Estuary Transit District (River Valley Transit) Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Use your Class B CDL with passenger + F endorsements to run fixed-route or other transit services for the community. You’ll get the same strong benefits package as the Non-CDL role, with the added advantage of putting your CDL to work close to home.

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$32.00/hour, weekly pay, potential bonus up to $2,500

Keep Class 7–8 trailers safe and road-ready with preventive maintenance and repairs. This role offers benefits within 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, boot allowance, safety gear reimbursement, training through Amerit University, and ASE certification bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Share this with a friend who’s looking to get behind the wheel or into the shop.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.