📋 Middletown, CT Admin Jobs: Multiple Roles With Steady Hours

Middletown has a few solid admin openings right now, from fast‑paced logistics to steady state work. If you’ve got clerical or customer service experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM)

(Tue–Sat, 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM) Salary: Not listed (pay range shared during hiring; role is covered by pay transparency laws)

Support dock/distribution operations with clerical work, data entry, and customer service in a busy logistics setting. You’ll use Microsoft Office, handle multiple priorities, and keep things organized so packages and paperwork move smoothly.

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: State of Connecticut – Department of Children and Families (DCF)

Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Part-time , 34 hours/week

Schedule: Mon–Thu 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM; Fri 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

, 34 hours/week Mon–Thu 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM; Fri 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM Salary: Not listed (state pay scale; includes state benefits eligibility per posting)

Clerical role supporting Child Protection Social Workers with typing, data entry, filing, reports, phones, and front-desk support. Good fit if you have 2+ years of clerical experience, like detailed office work, and want to support a public service mission with potential for growth and loan‑forgiveness eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.