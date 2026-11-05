💰 Middletown, CT Accounting Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Middletown’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like big-picture strategy or hands-on AP/AR work. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring right in town.

Employer: AI Engineers, Inc.

AI Engineers, Inc. Location: Middletown, CT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole accounting operation for an ENR-500 engineering firm with 13 offices nationwide. You’ll own financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, internal controls, and audits, and work closely with leadership on financial strategy. Benefits include health coverage, 401(k) with match, PTO, and an ESOP program.

Employer: Charles IT

Charles IT Location: Middletown, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like variety and staying busy across both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable. You’ll help with vendor payments, invoicing, cash application, collections, and month-end work, and be cross-trained to cover both AP and AR. Charles IT offers 401(k) with contributions, PTO, holidays, parental leave, medical/dental/vision, disability coverage, and lots of extra perks like Friday lunches and a dog-friendly office.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.