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🏭 Middletown, CT Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings from $21/hr to $100K+
Middletown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on tools, quality work, or warehouse life. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.
Tool Analyst: Tool Integrity Group
- Employer: Cyient
- Location: Middletown, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll coordinate and track engine assembly/disassembly tooling, keep SAP records up to date, and audit tool condition and inventory. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with technical drawings, and enjoy keeping complex tool systems running smoothly.
Non-Destructive Testing Level 3 (Onsite)
- Employer: Pratt & Whitney / RTX
- Location: Middletown, CT (Aircraft Rd, Bldg 220A)
- Type: Full-time, Onsite
- Salary: $107,500 – $204,500/year (good faith range)
Senior NDT role supporting aerospace manufacturing quality, audits, and process improvements. Ideal if you have deep NDT experience (Etch, FPI, ECI, X-Ray) and want to be the subject-matter expert driving inspection standards at a major aerospace facility.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Middletown, CT 06457 (In person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Hands-on warehouse role handling receiving, stocking, picking/packing, and shipping with inventory software. Comes with health, dental, and vision insurance, and suits someone comfortable with 2nd or 3rd shift and basic warehouse equipment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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