Middleton has some solid transportation roles right now, from local parts delivery to high-earning CDL and tech careers. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these are worth a look.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Middleton, WI (Midwest regional lanes)

(Midwest regional lanes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,679/week minimum guarantee, 73 CPM, $2,000+ on top weeks, $95,000–$110,000+ yearly potential (per listing)

Midwest regional CDL-A role with no Northeast or NYC, home every 12–14 days in most areas. Late-model automatic Freightliner Cascadias, health/dental/vision, bonuses, and paid flight to orientation; Road Warrior option starts at 82 CPM.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and customers, handle returns, and keep the vehicle clean and inspected. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and clear growth paths; bilingual applicants are encouraged.

Employer: Volkswagen dealership (Middleton area)

Volkswagen dealership (Middleton area) Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Likely full-time (shop role)

Likely (shop role) Pay: Competitive flat-rate and hourly compensation with bonuses (exact numbers not listed)

Busy VW shop looking for experienced techs who want steady work and ongoing Volkswagen factory training. You’ll get modern tools, strong parts/service support, 401(k) match, profit sharing, health/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, plus paths to Master Tech, Team Lead, or Service Management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.