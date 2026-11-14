Middleton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options for both steady work and seasonal hours. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Frank Beverage Group

Frank Beverage Group Location: Middleton, WI (serving Madison area accounts)

(serving Madison area accounts) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour

Perks: Company vehicle, discount beverage program, paid time off, medical, free life & disability, 401(k)

You’ll stock shelves, build displays, rotate product, and keep beer, wine, and spirits looking great in local stores. This is a good fit if you like working on your feet, being independent, and don’t mind lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Lands’ End

Lands’ End Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help shoppers during the busy holiday season with outfits, returns, and online orders while keeping the store looking sharp. Great if you enjoy fashion, talking with people, and want flexible hours for the holidays.

Employer: Michaels

Michaels Location: Madison–Middleton, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the frame shop helping customers protect and show off their art and photos, plus help on the sales floor and at the register. Good for creative folks who like hands-on work, learning framing tools, and don’t mind being on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.