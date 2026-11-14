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Middleton
⚠️ Middleton Recycling Center closed Sat, Nov 28
11 days ago
⚠️ Middleton Recycling Center closed Sat, Nov 28
The Middleton Recycling Center will be closed on Saturday, November 28 over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The center will be open its normal hours on the Saturday before and the Saturday after that date.
If you were planning a drop-off that weekend, try to go the week before or the following Saturday instead.
More Info: Middleton Recycling Center Closed November 28th • ...
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