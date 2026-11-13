🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Middleton, WI

Middleton’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from kids’ clothes to auto parts to menswear. Good mix of part-time flexibility and full-time roles with benefits.

Employer: Lands' End

Lands' End Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Part-time (evenings & weekends)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help shoppers with outfits, fittings, and online orders while keeping the store looking sharp. Great fit if you like fashion, flexible hours, and talking with customers.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes PTO, 401(k) with match, stock plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition help)

Front-line role helping both walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, plus some light in-store services and occasional deliveries. Good for someone who likes cars, fast-paced work, and clear growth paths.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers PTO, 401(k) with match, stock plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition help)

You’ll help run the store: lead the team, handle scheduling, open/close, and keep customer service standards high. Solid step if you already know retail and want leadership experience.

Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers

Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16–$20/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discount, quarterly bonus

Key-holder role where you act as manager on duty, coach the team, and keep the store on-brand. Nice mix of leadership, customer service, and classic menswear.

Employer: Carter's

Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed (includes 30% employee discount, mental health benefits, development programs)

Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes, run the register, and restock. Good short-term role if you want flexible hours, a fun brand, and retail experience for your resume.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.