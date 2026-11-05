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Middleton
🏥 Middleton, WI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Hybrid & Travel Roles
7 days ago
Middleton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for leaders, prescribers, and travelers. If you want solid pay and flexible setups, these three roles are worth a look.
CCS Clinical Director – Multi-County Program
- Employer: Magnolia Therapy and Mentoring, LLC
- Location: Middleton, WI (Hybrid, community-based)
- Salary: $112,000–$124,650 per year
- Type: Full-time, salaried
This is the lead clinical role for Magnolia’s CCS program across several counties. You’ll split time between direct therapy (16–20 billable hours) and leadership, supervision, and quality work, with strong benefits and one remote day a week.
Psychiatric Prescriber – Hybrid CCS Behavioral Health Practice (0.8–1.0 FTE)
- Employer: Magnolia Therapy and Mentoring, LLC
- Location: Middleton, WI (Hybrid – in-person & telehealth)
- Pay: $98–$114+ per billable client hour
- Type: 0.8–1.0 FTE, advanced practice role
Designed for PMHNPs, PAs, or psychiatrists who want autonomy and lower volume, this role focuses on thoughtful med management in CCS, with set schedules and minimal quota pressure. Expect at least 2 in-office days per week and occasional regional travel.
Travel RDN – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Middleton, WI (Behavioral Health setting)
- Pay: $1,566–$1,713 per week
- Type: Full-time, 12–13 week travel contract, days, 40 hrs/week
Short-term contract for a Clinical Dietitian in a behavioral health facility. Good fit if you’re CDR-registered and Wisconsin-certified, want steady day shifts, and like the idea of travel pay plus full benefits from a national staffing agency.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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