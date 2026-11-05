🔬 Several Science & Research Roles Now Hiring in Middleton, WI

Middleton’s lab scene is busy right now. If you’re into bench work, method development, or injectables, there are a few solid science roles open locally.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD® Laboratory Services)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD® Laboratory Services) Location: Middleton, WI (fully onsite, GMP lab)

(fully onsite, GMP lab) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running CE and HPLC and other analytical methods for biopharmaceuticals in a GMP setting. Good fit if you have a BS in chemistry/biochem (or similar) and ~2+ years’ lab experience, enjoy troubleshooting instruments, and want to work on real drug development projects with clear SOPs and GLP/GMP standards.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD® Laboratory Services)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD® Laboratory Services) Location: Middleton, WI (fully onsite, GMP lab)

(fully onsite, GMP lab) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex small-molecule testing and method establishment while staying very hands-on at the bench. Designed for someone with ~5+ years’ experience who can own non-routine technical work, mentor Scientist I/II staff, and drive method development, transfer, and validation in a regulated environment.

Employer: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Location: Middleton, WI (primarily onsite)

(primarily onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

R&D role focused on injectable drug product formulation and analytics. You’ll run wet-chemistry and techniques like HPLC, UV-Vis, gel electrophoresis, and in vitro release, help develop and validate methods, and support drug–device combo products. Great for a BS in chemistry/pharm sci/biochem with 1–3 years’ lab experience who wants broad exposure to FDA-regulated product development.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.