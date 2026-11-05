🛒 Middleton Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Middleton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from clothing to groceries to pharmacy. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers

Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME in posting)

Salary: Not listed

Help customers look sharp in suits and dresswear while working with a flexible schedule. This role offers tuition reimbursement and strong employee discounts across Tailored Brands stores, plus team-based selling and a mix of sales, merchandising, and cashier work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Middleton, WI

Type: Full-time (30-hour work week)

Salary: $16 – $20/hour

Blend customer service with pharmacy support—ring up sales, help patients with questions, and assist the pharmacist with prescriptions. This job comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs.

Employer: Williamson Street Grocery Co-op (Willy Street Co-op)

Location: 6825 University Ave, Middleton, WI

Type: Hourly, 32 hrs/week, represented

Schedule: Mon 6a–2p; Tue, Fri, Sat 1:30p–9:30p

Salary: Not listed

Step into a lead role making sure the store runs smoothly—stock is full, customers are helped, and the store opens and closes on time. You’ll get strong health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and an employee discount in a mission-driven, community-focused co-op.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.