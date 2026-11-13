🏛️ Middleton Housing: Nov. 18 Meeting & Sept. 29 Decisions

The Middleton Housing Authority plans a Regular Meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 4:15 pm in the Community Room at Orchard Circle.

At that meeting, the Board plans to:

Open the meeting and

Review and vote on the minutes from the October 15, 2026 meeting

from the meeting Review all bills received and processed in October 2026

Funding and capital projects on Nov. 18 agenda

The Board is scheduled to:

Vote on Contract for Financial Assistance Amendment #13 , which would add $150,000 in funding to the Middleton Housing Authority for a parking and drainage project

Discuss capital projects: Exterior Railings project : a walk-through is set for November 18, 2026 , and contractor bids are due by December 4, 2026 Culver, Drainage and Parking project : discuss and vote on the apparent low bid from Price Landscape Construction for $628,800



The Board will also review Biannual PMR (performance) results, including Board member training, and set the date of the next Board meeting.

What happened at the Sept. 29, 2026 meeting

The Board met on September 29, 2026 at 4:15 pm at Orchard Circle. Chairperson Karen McCafferty led the meeting, with Cynthia (Cindy) Dunn as Recording Secretary. Commissioners Maria Paikos-Hantzis, Sharon Purchase, Karen McCafferty, and Douglas LeColst were present; Ilene Twiss was absent.

Key votes (all passed 4–0):

Approved the August 27, 2026 meeting minutes

the meeting minutes Accepted the August 2026 bills , with no questions

the , with no questions Approved a CFC for the Community Room Roof for $26,739

for Approved a revised Rent Collection Policy

Approved a revised Grievance Policy

Maintenance and management items:

Cindy reported that a pipe from one building to the septic holding tank failed , and emergency repairs cost just over $22,000

, and The Board approved the FY2027 Management Agreement at $58,296 per year

The September 29 meeting ended at 4:45 pm, and the minutes were recorded by Cynthia Dunn, Recording Secretary.