🏥 Middlesex, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Middlesex is busy right now with healthcare and ABA roles, especially for folks who like one-on-one care and flexible hours. If you’re in nursing or behavioral health, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Achievement Behavior Services

Achievement Behavior Services Location: Middlesex County, NJ (in-home)

Type: Part-time, multiple openings

Salary: Not listed

This role is all 1:1 in-home ABA therapy with kids, under BCBA supervision. Great if you’re starting out in ABA or already a Behavior Technician and want flexible schedules across Middlesex County.

Employer: Serenity Hospice Care

Location: Middlesex, NJ

Type: Full-time (weekend Baylor: Fri–Sun, 7AM–7PM)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus benefits)

Perfect if you want full-time pay on a weekend schedule. You’ll provide hospice care in patients’ homes, with health, dental, matched 401(k), and PTO included.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Location: Middlesex, NJ (in-home/daycare)

Type: Part-time (daytime hours available)

Pay: $85–$100 (rate listed, structure not specified)

If you’re a BCBA with 2–4 years of ABA experience, this offers high hourly pay, flexible hours, and strong mentorship. You’ll lead programs, guide therapists, and work directly with families.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Location: Middlesex, NJ (home, school, clinic)

Type: Schedule flexible / after-school hours

Schedule flexible / after-school hours Pay: $20–$30 per hour

Hands-on 1:1 ABA work with kids, with flexible scheduling and support to earn your RBT certification. Nice fit if you’ve worked with children (nanny, babysitter, teacher, para) and want to grow in behavioral health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles with new hours or locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.