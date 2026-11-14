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Middlesex County
⚠️ Review Middlesex County Emergency Response Plan on Dec. 9
12 days ago
⚠️ Public review of Middlesex County Emergency Response Plan
The Middlesex County Emergency Response Plan (ERP) will be open for public review on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
You can review the plan in person at:
Middlesex County Office of Emergency Management
located at the Middlesex County Fire Academy
1001 Fire Academy Drive, Sayreville, NJ 08872
This is a chance for county residents to see how emergency response is planned and organized in Middlesex County during major incidents.
More Info: Borough of Dunellen, NJ
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