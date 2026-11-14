⚠️ Public review of Middlesex County Emergency Response Plan

The Middlesex County Emergency Response Plan (ERP) will be open for public review on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

You can review the plan in person at:

Middlesex County Office of Emergency Management

located at the Middlesex County Fire Academy

1001 Fire Academy Drive, Sayreville, NJ 08872

This is a chance for county residents to see how emergency response is planned and organized in Middlesex County during major incidents.