⚠️ Public review of county Emergency Response Plan on Dec 9

The Middlesex County planning district has set a date for the public to review the Emergency Response Plan (ERP).

You can review the plan on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at:

Middlesex County Office of Emergency Management

Middlesex County Fire Academy

1001 Fire Academy Drive, Sayreville, NJ 08872

To attend, you must sign up in advance by emailing epcra@co.middlesex.nj.us.

A few important rules:

You may only request to review information for the municipality where you live and the municipality where you work .

and the . No recording devices are allowed — this includes pens, pencils, paper, cameras, cell phones, or any video equipment.

If you’re interested in how emergencies are handled in your town or workplace, this is your chance to look over the official plan.