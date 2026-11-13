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Woburn
⚠️ Zoom meeting on Talbot Mills Dam and canal trail plans Nov 17
9 days ago
📅 Middlesex Canal Commission meets by Zoom on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. for its Fall 2026 meeting.
This is a remote-only meeting held on Zoom:
- Meeting ID: 860 1468 5039
- Passcode: 145229
- Join link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86014685039?pwd=2c099zXlqzmJOmbJnczY0V37QApHsl.1
On the agenda:
- Talbot Mills Dam removal proposal – update, further planning, possible request for a pause, and discussion of dam ownership.
- Possible MCC support for an NMCOG MassTrails grant to link the Yankee Doodle Path and the Rourke Bridge.
- Planning informational sessions about the Middlesex Canal in the nine Canal communities.
- Setting up an MCC-specific email address.
If you care about the canal, trails, or the Talbot Mills Dam, this is a good meeting to tune into.
More Info: Middlesex Canal Commission - City of Woburn
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