📅 Middlesex Canal Commission meets by Zoom on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. for its Fall 2026 meeting.

This is a remote-only meeting held on Zoom:

Meeting ID: 860 1468 5039

860 1468 5039 Passcode: 145229

145229 Join link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86014685039?pwd=2c099zXlqzmJOmbJnczY0V37QApHsl.1

On the agenda:

Talbot Mills Dam removal proposal – update, further planning, possible request for a pause, and discussion of dam ownership. Possible MCC support for an NMCOG MassTrails grant to link the Yankee Doodle Path and the Rourke Bridge. Planning informational sessions about the Middlesex Canal in the nine Canal communities. Setting up an MCC-specific email address.

If you care about the canal, trails, or the Talbot Mills Dam, this is a good meeting to tune into.