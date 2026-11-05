🛒 Middlesboro, KY Retail Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Middlesboro has a nice mix of retail jobs right now, from big-box fashion to local store leadership. Good options here if you like customer service and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #739

Walmart Supercenter Location: Middlesboro, KY (US HWY 441 / HWY 25E)

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Type: Temporary , Mid-shift & Closing

, Why it’s worth a look: Work in the fashion area of the store, help customers with clothing and accessories, and earn solid hourly pay with bonus potential. Walmart lists a big benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and a tuition-paid education program (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: FOG Enterprise – E-Z Rentals Home Furnishings

Location: Middlesboro, KY

Pay: Salary based on experience and store performance + monthly profit bonus

Salary + Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week + 3 hrs overtime , Mon–Sat, 9:00am–6:00pm)

(about , Mon–Sat, 9:00am–6:00pm) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the whole store—sales, staff, marketing, and customer relationships—with room to grow in a long-standing local company (since 1985). Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holiday pay, employee discount, and bonus plan.

Employer: P.L. Marketing, Inc. (supporting Kroger stores)

(supporting stores) Location: Middlesboro, KY

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like working behind the scenes—setting up displays, doing plan-o-gram resets, and keeping shelves looking sharp. Role is active and physical, offers independent work in grocery stores, and requires a smartphone, good driving record, and comfort lifting up to 50–70 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.