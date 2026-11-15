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Anthony Olascuaga Drops Yuberjen Martinez Late To Retain WBO Title – Highlights
By Jake Blend,4 days ago
Anthony Olascuaga retained his WBO flyweight championship against Yuberjen Martinez on Saturday in Carson, California, surviving a sustained challenge before scoring a knockdown in the closing seconds. The 12-round unanimous decision came on the Diego Pacheco–Darius Fulghum card at Dignity Health Sports Park. Matchroom identified the victory as the...