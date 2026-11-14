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Evan Elder Outpoints Samuel Sanches After Knockdown Exchange At UFC 334 – Highlights
By Jake Blend,4 days ago
Evan Elder defeated Samuel Sanches by unanimous decision at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. All three judges returned 30–26 after three rounds, with the bout ending at the full 5:00 of the third. The American survived a knockdown and used repeated takedowns to secure the victory. They opened a card featuring Ciryl Gane–Josh Hokit and Kayla Harrison–Amanda Nunes in championship bouts.