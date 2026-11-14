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Juan Diaz Beats Alatengheili With Consistent Boxing At UFC 334 – Highlights
By Jake Blend,4 days ago
Juan Díaz won a unanimous decision over Alatengheili at UFC 334 on Saturday, taking all three scorecards 30–27 at 5:00 of Round 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Peruvian’s jab and combinations gave him control of the striking exchanges, although he still had to negotiate a dangerous late response from the veteran in the final round. The bantamweights followed Evan Elder’s decision over Samuel Sanches on the early prelims.