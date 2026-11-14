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Joshua Pacio Welcomes Grappling Test Against Keito Yamakita At ONE SAMURAI 5
By Jake Blend,2 days ago
Joshua Pacio has abandoned a defense-first approach to grappling. In a November 14 interview with ONE Championship, he described the change before facing Keito Yamakita. Pacio credited coach Gibran Langbayan with deepening his understanding after Lions Nation MMA formed in 2023. He emphasized accepting taps, learning from partners and improving incrementally.