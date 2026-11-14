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Khabib Nabiev Stops Styve Ngono Essono In Round Three At PFL Dubai – Highlights
By Jake Blend,2 days ago
Khabib Nabiev had to work through an interrupted opening round and a difficult spell on the mat before preserving his unbeaten record at PFL Dubai. The Russian light heavyweight defeated Styve Ngono Essono at Coca-Cola Arena on November 14, finishing a fight that had swung between the two men rather than producing a straightforward procession.