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Yukito Tamayose Stops Lee Ho-jun To Win NEXUS Openweight Title — Highlights
By Jake Blend,13 days ago
Yukito Tamayose turned a takedown into sustained ground-and-pound to win the vacant Fighting NEXUS openweight championship against Lee Ho-jun. The November 14 bout at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall ended by TKO at 2:58 of the opening round. NEXUS’s completed event record confirms the method and time, with the AXION representative beating the Korean Top Team fighter in the card’s sixth contest. The MMA championship match was scheduled for three five-minute rounds.