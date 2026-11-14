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Reijiro Takanashi Backs Karate-Based Straight Before KNOCK OUT 70
By Jake Blend,12 days ago
Reijiro Takanashi is backing an MMA-adapted version of his karate straight punch before facing Ren Shimoda at KNOCK OUT 70. In a November 14 written interview with MMAPLANET’s Takumi Nakamura, translated here into English, he described confidence that the shot can reach stronger opponents. He respects Shimoda’s power, persistence and team-competition success, and predicts a finish rather than a decision. Those are his assessments, not established outcomes.