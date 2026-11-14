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Keito Yamakita Awaits First Child Ahead Of Joshua Pacio Title Challenge
By Jake Blend,12 days ago
Keito Yamakita is preparing for a world-title challenge and the arrival of his first child in the same week. In a November 14 written interview with ONE Championship, he said his wife expects their first son the day after his fight. The due date is an estimate, not a birth announcement. He described relief after wanting a child for some time, mixed with worry and growing excitement. He acknowledged that he is still growing into the idea of fatherhood.