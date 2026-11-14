undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ryutaro Sato Details Training Changes Before NEXUS Title Defense
By Jake Blend,12 days ago
Ryutaro Sato says three international opponents exposed problems he must address in his NEXUS MMA middleweight title defense against Machine. The championship bout is scheduled for November 14 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. NEXUS lists it as the seventh fight, contested over three five-minute rounds at an 83.9-kilogram limit. Its published weigh-in results put Sato at 83.75 kilograms and Machine at 83.85 kilograms. Sato represents Sakaguchi Dojo Ichizoku, while the challenger fights out of BLUE DOG GYM.