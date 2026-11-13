undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Saba Lazishvili Replaces Umar Nurmagomedov Against Urijah Faber At RAF Abu Dhabi
By Jake Blend,8 days ago
Saba Lazishvili will face Urijah Faber at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14, replacing Umar Nurmagomedov in a late change to the wrestling card. Real American Freestyle confirmed the new pairing Friday through an official graphic identifying the contest as a catchweight crossover match. The announcement gives Lazishvili a competitive...
1