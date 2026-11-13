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Lester Martinez Presses WBC On Canelo Fight, Considers Guatemala Return
By Alex Mendez,7 days ago
Lester Martinez is pressing the WBC to honor his understanding of a promised Canelo Alvarez fight while considering a separate return in Guatemala. In Izquierdazo’s complete November 12 written interview thread, the interim super middleweight champion said the council had told him he would be next. He argued that he should not need to request or demand fulfillment of that commitment.