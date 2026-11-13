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Abu Dhabi Court Convicts 10 After Dvalishvili–Nurmagomedov Hotel Brawl
By Jake Blend,7 days ago
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted ten people over the hotel brawl involving Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced the convictions on Friday, November 13, in a written notice describing prison terms, fines and deportation among the penalties. The National’s detailed account distinguishes three...