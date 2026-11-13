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Merab Dvalishvili Released From UAE Detention, RAF Confirms Return
By Jake Blend,7 days ago
Merab Dvalishvili has been released from detention in the United Arab Emirates following Wednesday’s Abu Dhabi hotel confrontation, according to Ariel Helwani. Real American Freestyle separately published a written statement from CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein confirming that the former UFC bantamweight champion is back with the organization in Abu Dhabi.